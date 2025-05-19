The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform aerial acrobatics for crowds visiting the Power In The Pines Airshow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 18, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrated its versatility through dynamic aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963309
|VIRIN:
|250518-Z-MC049-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111008331
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|WRIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBMDL Power in the Pines Air Show 2025 - Thunderbirds B-Roll (120fps), by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
