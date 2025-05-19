JBMDL Power in the Pines Air Show 2025 - Thunderbirds B-Roll (120fps)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform aerial acrobatics for crowds visiting the Power In The Pines Airshow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 18, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrated its versatility through dynamic aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)