    JBMDL Power in the Pines Air Show 2025 - Thunderbirds B-Roll (120fps)

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform aerial acrobatics for crowds visiting the Power In The Pines Airshow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 18, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrated its versatility through dynamic aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963309
    VIRIN: 250518-Z-MC049-1001
    Filename: DOD_111008331
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBMDL Power in the Pines Air Show 2025 - Thunderbirds B-Roll (120fps), by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    airshow
    Thunderbirds Airshow
    Joint Forces

