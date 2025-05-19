2025 Marine Corps Historic Half: Start and Finish B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and participants cross the finish line during the 2025 Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 18, 2025. The Historic Half is a 13.1-mile race weaved throughout Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, home to over 200 stores and several historic sites. The race generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado)