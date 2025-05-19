Swift Response 25 HOSPEX Lt. Col. Marie Hoffman

Lt. Col. Marie Hoffman, Deputy Commander for Administration, 519 Hospital Center, speaks about the importance of medical field training during the Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) during the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.
DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Capt. Denny Mui, Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, and Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher)
