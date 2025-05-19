Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Division returns to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

    BOALSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Kayden Bedwell 

    28th Infantry Division

    Soliders with the 28th Infantry Division participate in an annual memorial ceremony on May 18, 2025, in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Every year Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division participate in this ceremony at the 28th Division Shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg to recognize the fallen and their Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kayden Bedwell).

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 22:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963204
    VIRIN: 250518-A-SW312-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111006275
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BOALSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Boalsburg
    Memorial Service Ceremony
    Boalsburg Museum

