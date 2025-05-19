Iron Division returns to Boalsburg for annual memorial service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soliders with the 28th Infantry Division participate in an annual memorial ceremony on May 18, 2025, in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. Every year Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division participate in this ceremony at the 28th Division Shrine on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg to recognize the fallen and their Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kayden Bedwell).