Marine Corps Installations Pacific hosts a Mother’s Day Eisa event on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2025. The performance was held in honor of Mother’s Day and featured Eisa, a traditional Okinawan folk dance that involves singing, dancing and chanting while wearing colorful costumes and interacting with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 02:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963203
|VIRIN:
|250511-M-VN506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111006249
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mother’s Day Eisa Dance 2025, by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.