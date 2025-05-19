Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mother’s Day Eisa Dance 2025

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific hosts a Mother’s Day Eisa event on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2025. The performance was held in honor of Mother’s Day and featured Eisa, a traditional Okinawan folk dance that involves singing, dancing and chanting while wearing colorful costumes and interacting with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 02:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963203
    VIRIN: 250511-M-VN506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006249
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Japan, Okinawa, Camp Foster, Mother’s Day, MCIPAC, Eisa Dance

