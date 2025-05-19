More than 5,000 properties complete in wildfire debris removal effort

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, together with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, today announced that more than 5,000 properties across the Eaton and Palisades burn areas have been cleared of ash and fire debris and received final sign off.
