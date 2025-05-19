Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than 5,000 properties complete in wildfire debris removal effort

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, together with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, today announced that more than 5,000 properties across the Eaton and Palisades burn areas have been cleared of ash and fire debris and received final sign off.

