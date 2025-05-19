B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers Return From Diego Garcia

B-2 Spirits return to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, from a deployment to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 20:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963196
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111006155
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
