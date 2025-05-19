Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers Return From Diego Garcia

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing

    B-2 Spirits return to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, from a deployment to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963195
    VIRIN: 250509-F-DG885-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006148
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers Return From Diego Garcia, by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Diego Garcia
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-2

