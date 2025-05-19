End of an Era – 2d AA Battalion Bids Farewell to the AAV-P7A1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, prepare the Assault Amphibious Vehicles-P7/A1s for departure from Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The AAV-P7/A1, a cornerstone of Marine Corps amphibious operations, separated with the last Active Duty AAV-P7/A1s, marking the end of an era for a vehicle that played a crucial role in numerous amphibious assaults and operations spanning over 50 years. After decades of dependable service, the AAV-P7/A1’s retirement paves the way for the future of amphibious warfare, as the Marine Corps transitions to the new Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) and continues its legacy of rapid-response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carla Perez Ramirez)