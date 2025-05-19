Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    End of an Era – 2d AA Battalion Bids Farewell to the AAV-P7A1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carla Perez Ramirez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, prepare the Assault Amphibious Vehicles-P7/A1s for departure from Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The AAV-P7/A1, a cornerstone of Marine Corps amphibious operations, separated with the last Active Duty AAV-P7/A1s, marking the end of an era for a vehicle that played a crucial role in numerous amphibious assaults and operations spanning over 50 years. After decades of dependable service, the AAV-P7/A1’s retirement paves the way for the future of amphibious warfare, as the Marine Corps transitions to the new Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) and continues its legacy of rapid-response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carla Perez Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963173
    VIRIN: 250519-M-IY825-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005639
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, End of an Era – 2d AA Battalion Bids Farewell to the AAV-P7A1, by LCpl Carla Perez Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAV, 2d AA Bn, Assault Amphibian, USMC, AAV-P7A1, 2d Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download