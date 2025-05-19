U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, prepare the Assault Amphibious Vehicles-P7/A1s for departure from Courthouse Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The AAV-P7/A1, a cornerstone of Marine Corps amphibious operations, separated with the last Active Duty AAV-P7/A1s, marking the end of an era for a vehicle that played a crucial role in numerous amphibious assaults and operations spanning over 50 years. After decades of dependable service, the AAV-P7/A1’s retirement paves the way for the future of amphibious warfare, as the Marine Corps transitions to the new Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) and continues its legacy of rapid-response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carla Perez Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963173
|VIRIN:
|250519-M-IY825-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111005639
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, End of an Era – 2d AA Battalion Bids Farewell to the AAV-P7A1, by LCpl Carla Perez Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
