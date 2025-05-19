C-130 arrives to Guatemala City in support of CENTAM Guardian 25

Two C-130 Hercules land at LA Aurora Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 18, 2025, as part of CENTAM Guardian 25 with medical supplies as well as 4,600 pounds of soccer balls, puzzles and personal hygiene kits donated from the states. CG25 includes simulated disaster scenarios and response procedures to enhance the region's ability to respond to humanitarian crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|05.18.2025
|05.19.2025 15:30
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
