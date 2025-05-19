Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130 arrives to Guatemala City in support of CENTAM Guardian 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Two C-130 Hercules land at LA Aurora Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 18, 2025, as part of CENTAM Guardian 25 with medical supplies as well as 4,600 pounds of soccer balls, puzzles and personal hygiene kits donated from the states. CG25 includes simulated disaster scenarios and response procedures to enhance the region's ability to respond to humanitarian crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963157
    VIRIN: 250518-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005518
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 arrives to Guatemala City in support of CENTAM Guardian 25, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTAMGUARDIAN25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25, CG25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download