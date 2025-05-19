Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Safe Boating Week - Safe Boating Course

    05.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Homsher, a boatswain mate at Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor, discusses the importance of taking a safe boating course during National Safe Boating Week in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2025. National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign dedicated to promoting safe and responsible boating practices to reduce accidents and save lives on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963140
    VIRIN: 250516-G-GB631-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005423
    Length: 00:00:33
    USCG
    Great Lakes
    BSXW25

