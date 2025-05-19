82nd ADSB on the Division Run at All American Week 2025

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade led by Col. Robert Rowe and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, commander and senior enlisted adviser of the 82nd ADSB, participate in the Division Run during All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. All American Week gives Paratroopers, Veterans, and Families a chance to celebrate the proud history and airborne future of the Division. The week is an annual milestone for the Division as it honors the Paratroopers who built the legacy of the 82nd Airborne, starting with the Division Run and concluding with a pass in review. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Shawn Richardson)
05.19.2025
05.19.2025 14:24
B-Roll
963132
250519-A-WE167-1001
DOD_111005266
00:07:46
FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
