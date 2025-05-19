Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ADSB on the Division Run at All American Week 2025

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade led by Col. Robert Rowe and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, commander and senior enlisted adviser of the 82nd ADSB, participate in the Division Run during All American Week 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. All American Week gives Paratroopers, Veterans, and Families a chance to celebrate the proud history and airborne future of the Division. The week is an annual milestone for the Division as it honors the Paratroopers who built the legacy of the 82nd Airborne, starting with the Division Run and concluding with a pass in review. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Shawn Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963132
    VIRIN: 250519-A-WE167-1001
    Filename: DOD_111005266
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ADSB on the Division Run at All American Week 2025, by SPC Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne
    All The Way!
    aaw25
    AAW2025

