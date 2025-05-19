B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade's Attack Company Executes STX Training in Lithuania During Swift Response 2025

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a company-level situational training exercise (STX) lane at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 19, 2025, during Swift Response 2025. The exercise sharpens small-unit tactics and mission planning in a multinational training environment, reinforcing readiness and interoperability across NATO forces.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
