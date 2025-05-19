Dragoon Week 2025: Sports Tournament

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in sports tournaments during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963105
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-NH796-2422
|Filename:
|DOD_111005025
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
