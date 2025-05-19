Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragoon Week 2025: Sports Tournament

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in sports tournaments during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963105
    VIRIN: 250519-A-NH796-2422
    Filename: DOD_111005025
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    AlwaysReady
    StrongerToday

