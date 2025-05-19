82nd Airborne Division starts All American Week off with a Division wide run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



82nd Airborne Division kicks off All American Week with the annual Division Run on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the title of best Battalion in Division. These events highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthen camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Matthew Keegan)