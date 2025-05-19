Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division starts All American Week off with a Division wide run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Matthew Keegan 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    82nd Airborne Division kicks off All American Week with the annual Division Run on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the title of best Battalion in Division. These events highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthen camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Matthew Keegan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963098
    VIRIN: 250519-A-MH031-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111004823
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division starts All American Week off with a Division wide run, by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PT
    Division Run
    Esprit De Corps
    AATW
    82nd Airborne Division
    aaw25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download