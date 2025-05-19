82nd Airborne Division starts All American Week off with a Division wide run

82nd Airborne Division kicks off All American Week with the annual Division Run on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the title of best Battalion in Division. These events highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthen camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Matthew Keegan)
