Personnel Specialist Seaman Patrizio Guzman - Cubs Father's Day

Personnel Specialist Seaman Patrizio Guzman wishes his father a Happy Father's Day as part of a greetings request for sporting events aired across the nation. Video taken at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 19, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon)
|05.19.2025
|05.19.2025 14:00
|Greetings
|963094
|250519-N-FG822-9460
|DOD_111004748
|00:00:11
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
