    Personnel Specialist Seaman Patrizio Guzman - Cubs Father's Day

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    Personnel Specialist Seaman Patrizio Guzman wishes his father a Happy Father's Day as part of a greetings request for sporting events aired across the nation. Video taken at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 19, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 963094
    VIRIN: 250519-N-FG822-9460
    Filename: DOD_111004748
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personnel Specialist Seaman Patrizio Guzman - Cubs Father's Day, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greetings
    Father's Day
    MLBCubs
    Naval Medical Forces Development Command
    NMFDC

