Swift Response 25 HOSPEX Lt. Col. Brian Cohee

Lt. Col. Brian Cohee, Chief Medical Officer of the 512th Felid Hospital speaks about use of drones for resupply during the Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) during the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.



The Tactical Resupply Vehicle, TRV-150's capabilities can deliver various classes of supplies, including class VIII blood directly to soldiers. This experimentation aims to identify ways to enhance the tactical resupply system, ensuring that it better supports troops while minimizing their exposure to danger. By exploring advancements and innovative supply delivery methods, military leaders seek to ensure resources are provided more safely to the battlefield. The goal is to enhance survivability and speed in austere, contested environments where traditional medical resupply is high-risk.



DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Denny Mui, Capt. Jennifer French)