Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, the 82nd Airborne Division command team, deliver opening remarks during the All American Division Run at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The division run is the kickoff event for the annual All American Week. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963082
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-KK645-4617
|Filename:
|DOD_111004501
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division - All American Division Run, by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.