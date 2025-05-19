Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division - All American Division Run

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena, the 82nd Airborne Division command team, deliver opening remarks during the All American Division Run at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The division run is the kickoff event for the annual All American Week. All American Week 2025 is a dynamic celebration of the 82nd Airborne Division’s unwavering identity: “We’re All American and Proud to Be.” It honors the sacrifice, courage, and legacy of our Paratroopers, past and present, and the enduring strength of America’s Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 12:32
    Length: 00:04:00
    Division Run
    American Heart Month
    82nd Airborne Division (AA)
    aaw25

