U.S. Airmen, U.S. Soldiers and NATO Allies take part in a mass casualty exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 15, 2025. This joint exercise served to provide hands-on medical evacuation experience to personnel from the U.S., Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963066
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-XR528-8674
|Filename:
|DOD_111004166
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.