    86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen, U.S. Soldiers and NATO Allies take part in a mass casualty exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 15, 2025. This joint exercise served to provide hands-on medical evacuation experience to personnel from the U.S., Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963066
    VIRIN: 250515-F-XR528-8674
    Filename: DOD_111004166
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AES, NATO Allies execute aeromedical evacuation exercise, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Medevac
    Ramstein
    Exercise
    86 AES

