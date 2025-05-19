Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 25 HOSPEX Col. Paula Young

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher, Sgt. Kalypso Braynen and Capt. Denny Mui

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Col. Paula Young, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services with the 519th Hospital Center, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks about the Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) during the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.

    DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Denny Mui)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963065
    VIRIN: 250515-A-GJ107-2065
    Filename: DOD_111004102
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: VEPRIAI, LT

    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    CombatMedicine

