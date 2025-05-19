U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calis Clubb, U.S. visiting forces most valuable player, discusses organization efforts during a joint coalition flag football game at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 16, 2025. The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a multinational flag football game with the U.S. visiting forces, UK armed forces and the Football Américain des Armées team to strengthen partnerships among allied nations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and readiness through joint engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 11:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963064
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-KS548-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111004099
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US, UK, France Flag Football Tournament 2025 - SrA Calis Clubb Interview, by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
