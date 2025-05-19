Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jocko Willink hype video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                              

    All Hands Magazine

    A short social media video using Jocko Willink's interview with All Hands Magazine as audio for fitness and workout inspiration. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963058
    VIRIN: 250519-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111004030
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jocko Willink hype video, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy
    sailor
    workout
    fitness
    jocko willink

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download