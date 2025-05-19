Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: US, Morocco medics conduct medical evacuation training at African Lion 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 172nd Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 330th Medical Brigade, and Royal Moroccan Air Force helicopter pilots conduct medical evacuation training during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Agadir, Morocco, May 12, 2025. (AL25), the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963016
    VIRIN: 250512-A-WG301-2804
    Filename: DOD_111003702
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: AGADIR, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: US, Morocco medics conduct medical evacuation training at African Lion 2025, by SSG Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Medical Evacuation Training
    SpecialOperations
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download