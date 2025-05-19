B-Roll: US, Morocco medics conduct medical evacuation training at African Lion 2025

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 172nd Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 330th Medical Brigade, and Royal Moroccan Air Force helicopter pilots conduct medical evacuation training during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Agadir, Morocco, May 12, 2025. (AL25), the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley)
|05.12.2025
|05.19.2025 07:37
|B-Roll
|963016
|250512-A-WG301-2804
|DOD_111003702
|00:01:13
|AGADIR, MA
|3
|3
