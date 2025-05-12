TAFDA 5k Winners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members and civilians participate in the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run in Torrance, California, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Xavier Chavez)