    TAFDA 5k Winners

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Xavier Chavez 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. service members and civilians participate in the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run in Torrance, California, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Xavier Chavez)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 17:55
    Length: 00:01:27
    Armed Forces Day 5K
    U.S. Army reserve
    armed forces day 2025
    Torrance AFD
    TAFDA 25
    TAFDA 2025

