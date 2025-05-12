Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field reconnaissance exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 2025. The exercise focused on preparing for real-world missions by simulating close air support coordination and communication, land navigation, and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962919
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-MI146-5121
|Filename:
|DOD_111002796
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Reconnaissance, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.