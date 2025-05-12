Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Reconnaissance

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field reconnaissance exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 2025. The exercise focused on preparing for real-world missions by simulating close air support coordination and communication, land navigation, and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962919
    VIRIN: 250517-F-MI146-5121
    Filename: DOD_111002796
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Reconnaissance, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    TACP
    Special Forces

