U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga speaks on Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commander of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, speaks on the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration as the Grand Marshall of the parade on May 17, 2025, at Torrance, California. The Department of Defense sanctions the event each year to honor the service and sacrifices of the U.S. armed forces while fostering patriotism and community connections. The U.S. Army is this year’s featured branch, celebrating its 205th birthday. (Video by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Emma Scearce)
05.17.2025
05.18.2025
Interviews
|962915
|250517-A-JP927-1002
|DOD_111002740
|00:01:48
TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
