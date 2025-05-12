Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga speaks on Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commander of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, speaks on the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration as the Grand Marshall of the parade on May 17, 2025, at Torrance, California. The Department of Defense sanctions the event each year to honor the service and sacrifices of the U.S. armed forces while fostering patriotism and community connections. The U.S. Army is this year’s featured branch, celebrating its 205th birthday. (Video by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Emma Scearce)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 17:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962915
    VIRIN: 250517-A-JP927-1002
    Filename: DOD_111002740
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    armed forces day 2025
    Torrance Armed Forces Day 2025
    TAFDA 25

