Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pounding the Pavement in Palisades

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Justin Campfield 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    “The outreach team is really the Corps’ opportunity to show who we are to residents and survivors. Our primary duty is to show them that we are here, with boots on the ground, to help them.” - MAJ Mike Knowles, Emergency Field Office Palisades outreach team lead.

    In the months since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed to Southern California to help residents and the local community recover from devastating wildfires, the Palisades outreach team has tirelessly sought out opportunities to engage the public, share information and offer assistance.

    Farmers’ markets, forums, town council meetings and one-on-one appointments with survivors are just a few of the ways the outreach team has fanned out into the Palisades community to support the USACE debris removal process.

    USACE is conducting Phase 2 Private Property Debris Removal under direction of FEMA in coordination with CAL OES and the County of Los Angeles. More than 200 USACE personnel are currently deployed in the area to support the largest fire debris removal mission in US Army Corps of Engineers history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 14:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962912
    VIRIN: 250518-A-PM693-1001
    Filename: DOD_111002732
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pounding the Pavement in Palisades, by Justin Campfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    debris
    SoCal wildfires
    LAWildfires25
    SoCal Wildfire Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download