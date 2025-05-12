Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Your Vest Life

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    Several adults, primarily men, drown every year while in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.). While enjoying your favorite water-related activities please wear a life jacket and live your vest life. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 13:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 962909
    VIRIN: 250518-A-WS123-1005
    Filename: DOD_111002687
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Your Vest Life, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

