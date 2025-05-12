Several adults, primarily men, drown every year while in, on, or near open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.). While enjoying your favorite water-related activities please wear a life jacket and live your vest life. Learn more about water safety at PleaseWearIt.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 13:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|962909
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-WS123-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111002687
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Your Vest Life, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.