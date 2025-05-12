TAFDA B-Roll

U.S. Army Reserve B-roll footage of the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day in Torrance, California, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (Courtesy video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miguel Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962893
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-FE113-8863
|Filename:
|DOD_111002524
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
