Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAFDA B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Xavier Chavez 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve B-roll footage of the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day in Torrance, California, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (Courtesy video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miguel Gutierrez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962893
    VIRIN: 250517-A-FE113-8863
    Filename: DOD_111002524
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAFDA B-Roll, by SPC Xavier Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torrance
    Armed Forces Day
    TAFDA
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Torrance AFD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download