U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade executed a heavy equipment drop and exit a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules over Memel Drop Zone at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, during Swift Response 2025 on May 16, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962886
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-IG394-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111002455
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|GAIZIUNAI, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swift Response 2025, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.