Maj. Maeghan Ciampa, general surgeon with the 512th Field Hospital speaks about the Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) during the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.
DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Denny Mui)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 04:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962872
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-GJ107-2354
|Filename:
|DOD_111002131
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|VEPRIAI, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swift Response 25 HOSPEX short feature with Maj. Maeghan Ciampa, by SGT Kalypso Braynen and CPT Denny Mui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.