Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Bird speaks on enhancing lethality, readiness with Morocco through air-to-air refueling operations at African Lion 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai  

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Bird, director of operations, Joint Forces Headquarters, Ohio National Guard, highlights the importance of air-to-air refueling training with Royal Moroccan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Marrakesh, Morocco, May 15, 2025. Bird speaks of the readiness and lethality built during the exercise, enhancing joint force capabilities when called upon for future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF,) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 05:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962871
    VIRIN: 250515-F-CX918-8678
    Filename: DOD_111002130
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MARRAKESH, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Bird speaks on enhancing lethality, readiness with Morocco through air-to-air refueling operations at African Lion 2025, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Multinational Exercise
    In-Flight Refueling
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download