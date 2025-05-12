Brig. Gen. Steve Carpenter spoke to reporters at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, May 16, 2025, about the importance of interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO Allies during exercises like Swift Response 2025—part of the U.S. Army’s larger DEFENDER 25 series.
In Lithuania, the 173rd Airborne Brigade led a multinational airborne assault of 1,650 paratroopers onto Memel Drop Zone, integrating 22 aircraft across four variants from five nations. The assault included 1,100 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, alongside German, Dutch, French, and Italian forces.
DEFENDER 25 exercises large-scale combat readiness by projecting combat power across the theater and demonstrating multinational lethality and cohesion.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962853
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-XY121-7477
|Filename:
|DOD_111001681
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|GAIZIUNAI, LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Interview: Brig. Gen. Carpenter Highlights NATO Interoperability During Swift Response 2025 Airborne Operation in Lithuania, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.