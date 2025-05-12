Interview: Brig. Gen. Carpenter Highlights NATO Interoperability During Swift Response 2025 Airborne Operation in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Steve Carpenter spoke to reporters at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, May 16, 2025, about the importance of interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO Allies during exercises like Swift Response 2025—part of the U.S. Army’s larger DEFENDER 25 series.



In Lithuania, the 173rd Airborne Brigade led a multinational airborne assault of 1,650 paratroopers onto Memel Drop Zone, integrating 22 aircraft across four variants from five nations. The assault included 1,100 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, alongside German, Dutch, French, and Italian forces.



DEFENDER 25 exercises large-scale combat readiness by projecting combat power across the theater and demonstrating multinational lethality and cohesion.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)