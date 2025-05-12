Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Brig. Gen. Carpenter Highlights NATO Interoperability During Swift Response 2025 Airborne Operation in Lithuania

    GAIZIUNAI, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Steve Carpenter spoke to reporters at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, May 16, 2025, about the importance of interoperability between U.S. forces and NATO Allies during exercises like Swift Response 2025—part of the U.S. Army’s larger DEFENDER 25 series.

    In Lithuania, the 173rd Airborne Brigade led a multinational airborne assault of 1,650 paratroopers onto Memel Drop Zone, integrating 22 aircraft across four variants from five nations. The assault included 1,100 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, alongside German, Dutch, French, and Italian forces.

    DEFENDER 25 exercises large-scale combat readiness by projecting combat power across the theater and demonstrating multinational lethality and cohesion.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 14:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962853
    VIRIN: 250516-A-XY121-7477
    Filename: DOD_111001681
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: GAIZIUNAI, LT

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    stronger together
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Defender Europe

