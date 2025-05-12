B-ROLL PACKAGE: 173rd Airborne Operation Swift Response 2025

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade exit a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules over Memel Drop Zone at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, during a joint forcible entry operation as part of Swift Response 2025, May 16, 2025.
The airborne operation integrated 1,650 paratroopers from five NATO nations—including Germany, Italy, France, and the Netherlands—demonstrating the Alliance’s ability to rapidly project combat power without notice.
DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kalypso Destinyjasm Braynen)
|05.16.2025
|05.17.2025 05:02
|B-Roll
|962827
|250516-A-GJ107-1130
|DOD_111001291
|00:03:20
|GAIZIUNAI, LT
|0
|0
by SGT Kalypso Braynen and CPT Denny Mui
