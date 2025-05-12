Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL PACKAGE: 173rd Airborne Operation Swift Response 2025

    GAIZIUNAI, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen and Capt. Denny Mui

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade exit a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules over Memel Drop Zone at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, during a joint forcible entry operation as part of Swift Response 2025, May 16, 2025.

    The airborne operation integrated 1,650 paratroopers from five NATO nations—including Germany, Italy, France, and the Netherlands—demonstrating the Alliance’s ability to rapidly project combat power without notice.

    DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kalypso Destinyjasm Braynen)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 05:02
    Location: GAIZIUNAI, LT

    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    SkySoliders
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom

