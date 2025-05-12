Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations Aboard USS Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2025) Sailors take part in pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, prior to flight operations on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). A CH-53 Super Stallions, assigned to the “Thunder Chickens” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263, lifts off from Iwo Jima. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepared integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 23:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962822
    VIRIN: 250515-N-MY760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111001213
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    flight operations
    vmm 263
    lhd 7
    HSC-26

