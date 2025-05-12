The 15th and 154th Wings participate in a two-week-long exercise in Australia from April 23 to May 10, 2025. U.S. allies and partners from the UK, Canada and Australia conducted integrated C-17 Globemaster III operations and maintenance to increase interoperability between nations.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 18:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962809
|VIRIN:
|250510-F-NW874-1755
|Filename:
|DOD_111000748
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Global Dexterity 25 overview, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.