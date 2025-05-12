Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Global Dexterity 25 overview

    AUSTRALIA

    05.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    The 15th and 154th Wings participate in a two-week-long exercise in Australia from April 23 to May 10, 2025. U.S. allies and partners from the UK, Canada and Australia conducted integrated C-17 Globemaster III operations and maintenance to increase interoperability between nations.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 18:54
    Location: AU

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    Royal Austrailian Air Force
    GLOBAL DEXTERITY
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)

