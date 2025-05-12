Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Los Angeles Air Force Base 2025 Police Week B-Roll Part 1

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Danielle Fountaine 

    U.S. Space Force   

    Los Angeles Air Force Base celebrated National Police week, 12 May - 16 May by hosting a series of ceremonies, events, and activities.

    B-roll includes footage of the Opening Ceremony and Weapons Display.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962782
    VIRIN: 250512-O-HV429-4666
    Filename: DOD_111000218
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Los Angeles Air Force Base 2025 Police Week B-Roll Part 1, by Danielle Fountaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

