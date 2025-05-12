B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade Executes Heavy Equipment Drop During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade executed a heavy equipment drop over Memel Drop Zone at Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, during Swift Response 2025 on May 16, 2025.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
