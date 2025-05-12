Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COFUMACO Training Exercise

    SENEGAL

    05.15.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250515-N-YS140-1045 DAKAR, Senegal (May 15, 2025) - Senegalese Compagnie Fusilier de Marin Commandos (COFUMACO) secure a beach, secure intelligence, board a ship, and detain a suspect during a training exercise at Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Obangame Express
    OE 25

