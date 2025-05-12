COFUMACO Training Exercise

250515-N-YS140-1045 DAKAR, Senegal (May 15, 2025) - Senegalese Compagnie Fusilier de Marin Commandos (COFUMACO) secure a beach, secure intelligence, board a ship, and detain a suspect during a training exercise at Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)
Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 14:13
Location:
|SN
