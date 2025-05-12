Oil Spill response to Well 59

Progress continues in response to the oil spill in southern Louisiana May 15, 2025. To date, over 460 responders of various agencies have contributed to the collections and removal of over 148,000 gallons of oily water mix. (Coast Guard video by Ltjg. Amanda Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962736
|VIRIN:
|051525-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110999458
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
No keywords found.