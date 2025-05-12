Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oil Spill response to Well 59

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Progress continues in response to the oil spill in southern Louisiana May 15, 2025. To date, over 460 responders of various agencies have contributed to the collections and removal of over 148,000 gallons of oily water mix. (Coast Guard video by Ltjg. Amanda Wyrick)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962736
    VIRIN: 051525-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999458
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

