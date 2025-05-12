Oil Spill response to Well 59

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962736" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Progress continues in response to the oil spill in southern Louisiana May 15, 2025. To date, over 460 responders of various agencies have contributed to the collections and removal of over 148,000 gallons of oily water mix. (Coast Guard video by Ltjg. Amanda Wyrick)