Landstuhl Regional Medical Center conducts blood resupply for DEFENDER 25 B-ROLL

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in DEFENDER 25 at LRMC, Germany, May 14, 2025. The soldiers scanned, inspected and stored replicated blood products as part of the exercise to demonstrate lethality and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|05.14.2025
|05.16.2025 12:17
|B-Roll
|962719
|250514-F-GH688-1001
|DOD_110999223
|00:00:42
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
