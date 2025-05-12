Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center conducts blood resupply for DEFENDER 25 B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in DEFENDER 25 at LRMC, Germany, May 14, 2025. The soldiers scanned, inspected and stored replicated blood products as part of the exercise to demonstrate lethality and maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962719
    VIRIN: 250514-F-GH688-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999223
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center conducts blood resupply for DEFENDER 25 B-ROLL, by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRMC, DEFENDER 25, Ramstein, medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download