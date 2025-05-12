Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Wing conducts Combat Readiness Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The 11th Wing conducts a Combat Readiness Inspection on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28-May 2, 2025. Members of the 11th Wing were evaluated on various tasks including a personnel deployment function line, active shooter scenario, drone incursion and a suspicious package. The CRI ensured that the Wing’s rapid deployment and response capabilities contributed to a prepared and lethal force. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962711
    VIRIN: 250502-F-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_110999053
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Wing conducts Combat Readiness Inspection, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Personnel Deployment Function Line
    Active Shooter Excercise
    Explose Ordinance Disposal
    combat readiness inspection
    Security Forces (SF)
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download