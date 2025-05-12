11th Wing conducts Combat Readiness Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962711" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 11th Wing conducts a Combat Readiness Inspection on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28-May 2, 2025. Members of the 11th Wing were evaluated on various tasks including a personnel deployment function line, active shooter scenario, drone incursion and a suspicious package. The CRI ensured that the Wing’s rapid deployment and response capabilities contributed to a prepared and lethal force. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)