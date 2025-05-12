11th Wing conducts Combat Readiness Inspection

The 11th Wing conducts a Combat Readiness Inspection on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 28-May 2, 2025. Members of the 11th Wing were evaluated on various tasks including a personnel deployment function line, active shooter scenario, drone incursion and a suspicious package. The CRI ensured that the Wing’s rapid deployment and response capabilities contributed to a prepared and lethal force. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)
