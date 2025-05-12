U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade discuss being competitors in the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 11-15, 2025. The BSC was designed to test individual and team knowledge and readiness and marksmanship. Scores were based on knowledge, timeliness, marksmanship and physicality to determine who advanced to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 09:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|962686
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-CK914-4568
|Filename:
|DOD_110998760
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Soldiers discuss their time competing in the V Corps Best Squad Competition, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.