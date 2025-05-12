U.S. Soldiers discuss their time competing in the V Corps Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade discuss being competitors in the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 11-15, 2025. The BSC was designed to test individual and team knowledge and readiness and marksmanship. Scores were based on knowledge, timeliness, marksmanship and physicality to determine who advanced to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)