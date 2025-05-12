Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers discuss their time competing in the V Corps Best Squad Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade discuss being competitors in the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 11-15, 2025. The BSC was designed to test individual and team knowledge and readiness and marksmanship. Scores were based on knowledge, timeliness, marksmanship and physicality to determine who advanced to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 962686
    VIRIN: 250516-A-CK914-4568
    Filename: DOD_110998760
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

