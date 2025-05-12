Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 25 HOSPEX mass casualty exercise b-roll package

    LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kalypso Braynen, Sgt. Dustin Broaddus and Capt. Denny Mui

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade and Lithuania Armed Forces alongside multinational medical teams, operate together in a mass casualty exercise as part of the multinational Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) during Swift Response 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.

    U.S. units participating include the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 519th Field Hospital, 68th Theater Medical Command, and the 7384th Blood Detachment. NATO Role 2 Enhanced medical teams and Lithuanian Armed Forces medics conduct joint trauma lanes and mass casualty drills, building interoperability and combat medical readiness across the Alliance.

    DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Denny Mui)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962677
    VIRIN: 250515-A-GJ107-8836
    Filename: DOD_110998609
    Length: 00:10:41
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom
    CombatMedicine

