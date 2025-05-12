Swift Response 25 HOSPEX drone blood resupply b-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962659" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, alongside multinational medical teams, integrated drone-based blood resupply as part of the multinational Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX) during Swift Response 2025 at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, May 15, 2025.



The TRV-150 drone delivers simulated blood to field care locations, enhancing survivability and speed in austere conditions. The exercise validates forward medical operations in a realistic, multinational environment, tactical medical evacuation, and damage control surgery from Role 3 to Role 1.



U.S. units participating include the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 519th Field Hospital, 68th Theater Medical Command, and the 7384th Blood Detachment. NATO Role 2 Enhanced medical teams and Lithuanian Armed Forces medics conduct joint trauma lanes and mass casualty drills, building interoperability and combat medical readiness across the Alliance.



DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11-June 24, 2025.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Denny Mui, SGT Kalypso Destinyjasm Braynen, SGT Dustin Michael Broaddus)