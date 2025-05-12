2/2CR LFX Hype Video

Hype Video: U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 6, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
Music: Taheda-Who Is Your God (via Artlist, Business License Number available at USAREUR-AF Visual Information Program)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 02:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|962645
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-BS310-4000
|Filename:
|DOD_110998175
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
