    2/2CR LFX Hype Video

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.05.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Hype Video: U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 6, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
    Music: Taheda-Who Is Your God (via Artlist, Business License Number available at USAREUR-AF Visual Information Program)

    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 02:57
