    Pacific Update: Balikatan 25 - U.S., Philippine Military Personnel Host Shooting Range Competition

    PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. and Philippine service members participated in a pistol shooting competition during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila, Philippines. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: Balikatan 25 - U.S., Philippine Military Personnel Host Shooting Range Competition, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

