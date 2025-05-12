Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Balikatan 25 - U.S. Marines, U.S. Airmen Conduct Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 and U.S. Airmen with the 35th Fighter Wing conducted critical flight operations at Clark Air Base in the Philippines as part of Exercise Balikatan 25. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 01:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 962631
    VIRIN: 250515-F-WN543-7864
    Filename: DOD_110998093
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: Balikatan 25 - U.S. Marines, U.S. Airmen Conduct Flight Ops, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    balikatan 25, balikatan, philippines,

