U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment train with Guatemalan Infantryman on machine guns and loading magazines at Delta Fuego, Guatemala on May 14, 2025 as part of CENTAM Guardian 25
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 23:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|962625
|VIRIN:
|250514-M-AD648-1074
|Filename:
|DOD_110997941
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines weapons training with partner nation Guatemalans, by Capt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
