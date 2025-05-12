Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines weapons training with partner nation Guatemalans

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2025

    Video by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment train with Guatemalan Infantryman on machine guns and loading magazines at Delta Fuego, Guatemala on May 14, 2025 as part of CENTAM Guardian 25

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 23:53
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

    CENTAMGUARDIAN25, CG25

